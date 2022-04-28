Wizkid paid $1 million to headline a concert in Toronto

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Wizkid has asserted in all excitement, that he was paid one million dollars to perform at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto.

The event organizers announced the Nigerian singer as one of three headliners for their first concert in Canada which also features Dave, and American singer, Future.



The three-day concert is scheduled to take place in Ontario, at a 15,000-person capacity auditorium.



Following the announcement, Wizkid hinted in his story that he was paid a million dollars to be one of the event’s headliners.



The 'Essence hitmaker' will perform on the third day of the event which falls on September 11, 2022.



Earlier, Future in a tweet also claimed that he was paid a million dollars to headline the same concert.

“How many trap niggas u kno can get 1mil ah show??? #IMDATNIGGA,” he tweeted.



Mavin Records signee, Rema, has also been billed for the event.



