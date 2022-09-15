Wizkid releases ‘Bad To Me’, prompts feud between Davido and SA’s DJ Maphorisa

Wizkid, Davido and DJ Maphorisa

Nigerian singer Wizkid has released a new song titled ‘Bad to Me.’

An Amapiano song, its release has been followed by heated social media discussions on who first did an Amapiano song, Wizkid or Davido?



Class News’ Prince Benjamin sighted a tweet bearing the handle @LadyRoza_001 and the message: “Davido brought Amapiano from South Africa two years ago and made it a successful genre in Africa and beyond. Wizkid is now hopping on the same genre after Davido made it a successful genre. This is how many African artists have been benefiting from Davido’s success for over 12years.”



To this, on Wednesday 14 September, 2022, South African music star DJ Maphorisa responded, “Kabza & Maphorisa was the first to put Wizkid and Burnaboy on an amapiano song [called] ‘Sponono’. That was a historical moment 3 years ago. Research before tweeting. Also, it was the first time Wiz and Burna jumped on a song together. Let it sink in” with an eagle head and heart emojis.



Next, Davido quoted DJ Maphorisa’s tweet with a startling respond, “You’ve never liked me why? I’ve always been good to you. Anyways!” following with a reference to signature vocalisations on his Amapiano song ‘Champion Sound’ featuring South African artiste Focalistic: “Awaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay now!!!!!! Chu chu chu chu chu.”



Class News has checked the release dates for the Amapiano songs mentioned in this article per Apple Music data and spotted the following:

Wizkid – Bad To Me (14 September, 2022)



Kabza De Small ft Cassper Nyovest, Madumane, Wizkid & Burna Boy – Sponono (26 June, 2020)



Focalistic ft Davido – Ke Star Remix (19 February 2021)



Davido ft Focalistic – Champion Sound (19 November, 2021)