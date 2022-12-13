Wizkid’s absence from stage: M.anifest dodges an important question

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, was asked to highlight some factors that deter artistes from performing at concerts they have been booked for, and he failed to give a direct answer.

In an interview with Hitz FM, M.anifest noted that the discussion surrounding why artistes abandon gigs is a difficult subject, and as such, he does not intend to offer any opinion on it.



“Sometimes sort of knowing some of the things that go on, I’m not so eager to make commentary about these things. I just have the advantage of doing manifestations and other things but Charley until you really know, I can't be conjecturing I will leave it up to you guys in the media,” he stated.



He however commended artistes and event organizers struggling to put out their works, despite the economic struggles the country is currently facing.

“Being in Ghana, in general, is very tough putting on events, and there are so many things that are happening. I always send vim and ginger to everyone doing events, from the artistes to everybody doing successfully because I know everything can go wrong,” he added.



M.anifest’s comments follows the massive discussion surrounding Wizkid’s failure to show up on stage at a concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, December 11.



ADA/EB