1
Menu
Entertainment

Wizkid’s crew member allegedly ‘kidnapped’ over singer's failure to show up in Abidjan

Wizid Green3.png Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

One of Wizkid's crew members has allegedly been held hostage by event organizers after the singer reportedly failed to perform at a concert in Abidjan.

This comes after the Nigerian singer failed to show up at his live concert in Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night, December 11, 2022.

The singer was expected to grace some concerts in some African countries during this festive season but failed to show up at his first stop, Ghana, which he later apologized for.

However, in a new development, ‘the Ojuelegba’ crooner, again failed to show up for his concert in Abidjan.

As a result, organizers of the show have taken into custody one of his crew members and have vehemently refused to release him until they see the Nigerian musician perform in the country.

The show promoters were seen addressing an impatient crowd, following Wizkid's absence from the event.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer