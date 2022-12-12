Wizkid’s crew member allegedly ‘kidnapped’ over singer's failure to show up in Abidjan

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

One of Wizkid's crew members has allegedly been held hostage by event organizers after the singer reportedly failed to perform at a concert in Abidjan.

This comes after the Nigerian singer failed to show up at his live concert in Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night, December 11, 2022.



The singer was expected to grace some concerts in some African countries during this festive season but failed to show up at his first stop, Ghana, which he later apologized for.



However, in a new development, ‘the Ojuelegba’ crooner, again failed to show up for his concert in Abidjan.

As a result, organizers of the show have taken into custody one of his crew members and have vehemently refused to release him until they see the Nigerian musician perform in the country.



The show promoters were seen addressing an impatient crowd, following Wizkid's absence from the event.