Wizkid wins Best African Act at the MTV EMA 2021

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has bagged the award for the Best African Act in this year’s edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Wizkid beat other amazing singers such as Tems, Diamond Platnumz, Amaarae, and Focalistic to emerge winner.
In a congratulatory message shared on their Instagram page, organizers of the event wrote, “HUGE congratulations to BIG WIZ @wizkidayo for winning Best African Act! From Lagos to the world #MTVEMA #StarBoyHQ.”
The elated singer, also shared a short clip of his announcement as he wins the Best African Act at this year's MTV EMA 2021.
Find the complete list of EMA winners below
Best Artist
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"
Best Video
WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift: "Willow"
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
WINNER: Saweetie
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
WINNER: Måneskin
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
The Killers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Yungblud
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"
Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best U.S. Act
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Generation Change Award
WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi