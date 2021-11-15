Wizkid wins Best African Act at the MTV EMA 2021

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has bagged the award for the Best African Act in this year’s edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Wizkid beat other amazing singers such as Tems, Diamond Platnumz, Amaarae, and Focalistic to emerge winner.



In a congratulatory message shared on their Instagram page, organizers of the event wrote, “HUGE congratulations to BIG WIZ @wizkidayo for winning Best African Act! From Lagos to the world #MTVEMA #StarBoyHQ.”



The elated singer, also shared a short clip of his announcement as he wins the Best African Act at this year's MTV EMA 2021.



Find the complete list of EMA winners below



Best Artist



WINNER: Ed Sheeran



Doja Cat



Justin Bieber



Lady Gaga



Lil Nas X



The Weeknd



Best Pop



WINNER: BTS



Doja Cat



Dua Lipa



Ed Sheeran



Justin Bieber



Olivia Rodrigo



Best Song



WINNER: Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"



Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"



Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon



Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"



Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"



The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"



Best Video

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"



Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"



Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"



Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon



Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"



Taylor Swift: "Willow"



Best Collaboration



WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"



Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"



The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"



The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"



Best New



WINNER: Saweetie



Giveon



Griff



Olivia Rodrigo



Rauw Alejandro



The Kid Laroi



Best Electronic



WINNER: David Guetta



Calvin Harris



Joel Corry



Marshmello



Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia



Best Rock



WINNER: Måneskin



Coldplay



Foo Fighters



Imagine Dragons



Kings Of Leon



The Killers



Best Alternative



WINNER: Yungblud



Halsey



Lorde



Machine Gun Kelly



Twenty One Pilots



Willow



Best Latin



WINNER: Maluma



Bad Bunny



J. Balvin



Rauw Alejandro



Rosalía



Shakira



Best Hip Hop



WINNER: Nicki Minaj



Cardi B



DJ Khaled

Drake



Kanye West



Megan Thee Stallion



Best K-Pop



WINNER: BTS



Lisa



Monsta X



NCT 127



Rosé



Twice



Best Group



WINNER: BTS



Imagine Dragons



Jonas Brothers



Little Mix



Måneskin



Silk Sonic



Best Push



24KGoldn



Fousheé



Girl in Red



Griff



JC Stewart



Jxdn



Latto



Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo



Remi Wolf



Saint Jhn



The Kid Laroi



Biggest Fans



WINNER: BTS



Ariana Grande



Blackpink



Justin Bieber



Lady Gaga



Taylor Swift



Video for Good



WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"



Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"



Girl in Red: "Serotonin"



H.E.R.: "Fight For You"



Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"



Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"



Best U.S. Act



WINNER: Taylor Swift



Ariana Grande



Doja Cat



Lil Nas X



Olivia Rodrigo



Generation Change Award



WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi