Wode Maya marries longtime girlfriend on the deathday of her mother

Wode marries his Kenyan fiancee

YouTuber, Wode Maya, has shocked his followers with a video of him getting married to his Kenyan girlfriend, Trudy, who is also a vlogger.

In the video that was shared on September 13, 2022, the YouTuber disclosed that his marriage ceremony took place on September 10, 2022, in Kenya, a day that marks 13 years of the passing of Trudy's mother.



Introducing the special video that announced his marriage, Wode said in future, should his children ask him, “hey dad, what was your 1000th video on YouTube?" he will say "it was the day I got married to your mum.”



The Youtuber before his wedding was captured changing behind his car before getting to the wedding venue while saying he is the only groom who dresses behind a car.



Upon getting to the wedding venue, he carried two goats with him and presented them to his girlfriend’s family.



With a tent, a few family and friends gathered, the couple exchanged their vows and said their nuptials before flaunting the rings with joy.

Born in Sekondi on November 8, 1990, Berthold Winkler Ackon, started a YouTube channel with the name Wode Maya, while studying aeronautical engineering in China.



With over 1.1 million subscribers, Wode Maya touts himself as Ghana’s most popular online content creator and one of Africa’s most notable influencers.



His videos focus on Africa’s success stories while putting the spotlight on personalities championing progressive initiatives within the continent.





