Wode Maya sheds tears as he recounts father's contribution to his career

Influential Ghanaian YouTuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon popularly known as Wode Maya broke down in tears while narrating the contributions of his late father to his life and his career as a blogger.



Speaking on The Scoop with seasoned journalist Kafui Dey on Friday, July 8, Wode Maya explained that every idea he has implemented and every decision he has taken in his attempt to change the negative narrative of Africa originated from his father.



He said, “My dad has been very instrumental in my success as a YouTuber. Everything I have done so far was his idea. I remember how he gave me his car to go shoot the video where I spoke about how China is taking advantage of Africa.”

According to him, after recording the said video, his father officially gave him his blessing to continue working towards changing the misconceptions created about Africa.



“It was after I shot that particular video that my dad called me ‘Ghana baby’. Prior to that, he had never called me by that name before. From that, I can confidently say that my father gave me his blessings to do what I am doing before he died,” Wode Maya explained.



The celebrated YouTuber was recorded shedding tears as he recounted how his father used to encourage his father when things were tough with the hymn song, ‘will your anchor hold’.



“I also get emotional when I sing that hymn,’will you anchor hold in the storms of life’ because that was the song my dad used to sing to us when we were challenged and when things got good, he sang ‘daa n’asi’ to remind us to always give thanks to God,” Wode Maya recounted.



