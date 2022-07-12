Wode Maya welcomed to Zimbabwe, 25th African country he is visiting

Wode Maya with Zimbabwe's Information Minister at a press conference

Wode Maya in Zimbabwe

Top YouTuber welcomed by host government at press conference



Details of his visit yet to be known



The man reputed as Africa's biggest YouTuber, Wode Maya, is currently in Zimbabwe on an official visit.



He was officially welcomed by the southern African country's Information Minister on Monday, July 11, 2022 during a press conference in the capital Harare.

The official Twitter handle of the ministry posted photos of Wode Maya, real name, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, together with Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the conference.



It was captioned as follows: "Today @InfoMinZW Minister Hon Monica Mutsvangwa, welcomed Ghanaian blogger Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, to the country. Wode Maya is on a mission to change the negative narrative on Africa, with Zimbabwe being the 25th African country he is visiting."



It is not known what Wode Maya's visit will entail but what is sure is, the details will be out sooner rather than later.



