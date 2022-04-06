Woes of Africa

File photo of a poetry writing on paper

In the midst of deadly agents,

our microscopic guests who took hold of our spring of natural breath,



still we were not favoured in the face of our masters.



Who sucks us all the time.



They only turned to see us when their air is supersaturated



with purification even beyond tonnes of divine creation.



In their afore time inhumanity, when the sweats and bloods of yesteryears,



that give today's relief to our self-acclaimed masters,



and they turned to mock and humiliate the loins of that sweats and bloods



with their yields to accept shrouded mangrove of generation of dead genes



and enemy of nature.



When we cry loud sea, sky and heaven hear us,



but no drop of heavenly dews can be seen,



even beyond our lintel of window nor peak of branches of trees.



Our giants are shielded in the cloud.

Our woes are worse and getting worsen,



our lions and elephants behind opaque partition of our seemed masters



also decided to develop protrude stomachs,



even if ants are dying-off from non-divine controlled destiny.



They bring our faces against each other



and exchange our glory with their universal cowries



through our lions and elephants, and let us commune



with them to defile our original mother earth,



where we feel our life of existence.



They, then use us to grow their trees and hire us to water them to life



and to grow, when some of us have their twisted mercy to perch on them



and to sing their melodious songs and whispering of birds to stimulate their sense of hedonism, and make fun of us as entertainers, energetic and physique.



But when we start to think and behave like them,



they find sophisticated web of spiders to tie us to their apron strings.

Despite they play along with us, their mind-hearts are not for our floating corks of hope.



They recruit our future and vision with their cunning means and infiltrate our spring of life, even infants and unborn in our mothers´ wombs have been sucked from their placenta and nutrition saps.



They are in our rooms and beds even before we wake up,



they hire our first respondents of wisdom and acumen



and keep them in their nets full of rotten fishes on a deep sea.



Where our ships are kept from enjoying comfortable sailing.



And they tie our moving ships on their multi-layered anchors at deep sea.



When we got stuck and the heats of unnatural temperature releases on us



and we began to feel its volcano prowess which even thermopile



or extremophile bacteria cannot survive.



Despite our drivers are also not on course to take us to our imaginary promised land.



Then our hormones epinephrine, adrenaline, homoeostasis



and sympathetic began to rise against our own bloods and loins.



At our blind-side, where the thick cloth of truth becomes more opaque.

Our lion fights our lioness, elephant fight cow, leopard fight leopardess,



eagle fight eagle, dog fight bitch, bullfight cow, even drone fight gyne.



Without relying they rather complement or family or union which form the strength of energy, vision, and progress against any hunter.



Who cunningly shoot to kill or suppress or shrink us to their sacks.



When our hunters turn to pretend as our solace and hope.



How will sheep know whether their shepherds are keeping them for milking or slaughtering or just to feed and grow to develop muscle and reproduce their kinds?



Or who will grow and live freely in free-range system?



Where self-growth is bred and nurtured.



Where our lions and eagles are not trapped



into nets of manipulation and desperation.



Where deserts are not seen as oasis for our savants and peripatetic.



Pre-rapture doom is here with us,



its stink is being broadcast from Mountain Everest.



Where every ear, nose and body cannot be closed to it.

Our eyes are gazing at peak of the mountain.



That we can hardly look to ourselves.



It is mind-straining and every divine endowment is tagged with it,



as no hope before eternal great tribulation and hell-fire promised.



Oh woes of our wounds are rotting the more,



who should we turn to or we pray for pulling of rapture as our saviour



or our masters will still cage us with this doom pandemic.



Our kindred and acclaimed oracles of the Father of eternity



have not seen the root of our woes.



What they see are conduits of gold pots;



even our prototype preferred sandbags over gold to get nourishment for wanderings and restore fatherly orderliness of souls.