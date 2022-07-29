3
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in the neck and stomach multiple times

Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Social media has been buzzing after a lady identified as Safina Diamond was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the neck and stomach multiple times.

In a video that was shared on social media by blogger, E.ntamoty, he noted that the said boyfriend of the lady landed in Ghana weeks after his untimely death.

The lady is reported to have said stabbing the boyfriend was an act of self-defence as she is currently being held at the Adenta Court Complex.

“Young Ghanaian lady identified on Instagram as Safina Diamond arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend who just came back from Canada weeks ago in the neck and stomach multiple times leading to his death.

“According to the lady, her act was in self-defence. She’s currently at the Adenta Court Complex with her accomplice,” the blogger captioned on July 29, 2022.

In the meantime, the Ghana Police has not released a report on the case.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
