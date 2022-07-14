Woman goes crazy at Kotoka International Airport, throws car jack at security

Foreigner attacks security KIA

Woman causes a scene at airport

Security watch as woman chases colleague with a car jack



Unknown men give commentary on Kotoka incident



A video that has surfaced on various social media platforms captures a light-skinned woman dressed in navy green bodycon attire chasing a security man with a car jack.



According to observers who ran commentaries in the background, the said woman was a foreigner who had a diplomatic issue but resorted to violence while the police and soldiers stood by.



“This isn’t because she can’t fight him but she is a woman. She doesn't want to have issues because it's a diplomatic problem.

“She is a foreigner who just got into the country and she is about to attack security and the police and soldiers are not doing anything,” a man running commentary in the background explained.



Looking confused and frustrated at the airport, the said woman was later stopped by some men in uniform.



The real reason for her attack on the security man is still unknown.





ADA/BB