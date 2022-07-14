1
Menu
Entertainment

Woman goes crazy at Kotoka International Airport, throws car jack at security

Airport Wahala Foreigner attacks security KIA

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Woman causes a scene at airport

Security watch as woman chases colleague with a car jack

Unknown men give commentary on Kotoka incident

A video that has surfaced on various social media platforms captures a light-skinned woman dressed in navy green bodycon attire chasing a security man with a car jack.

According to observers who ran commentaries in the background, the said woman was a foreigner who had a diplomatic issue but resorted to violence while the police and soldiers stood by.

“This isn’t because she can’t fight him but she is a woman. She doesn't want to have issues because it's a diplomatic problem.

“She is a foreigner who just got into the country and she is about to attack security and the police and soldiers are not doing anything,” a man running commentary in the background explained.

Looking confused and frustrated at the airport, the said woman was later stopped by some men in uniform.

The real reason for her attack on the security man is still unknown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amoaning Samuel (@e.ntamoty)



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead