Woman in Oxlade’s leaked video claims boyfriend dumped her

Oxlade and the lady he had sex with

Woman in leak shares screenshots of her chat with Oxlade

Oxlade’s sex tape goes viral



Woman in sex tape says Oxlade ignored her after leak



According to several reports, the woman in the viral sex tape of Nigerian singer, Oxlade, has said that she has been dumped by her boyfriend.



Since the private video made its way to the microblogging site, Twitter, some Nigerians shared an alleged image of the unknown woman in the leaked tape.



According to reports by Nigerian website, tooxclusive.com, the woman has disclosed that her boyfriend broke up with her after watching the sex tape and identifying her by her nails and moans.



She shared screenshots to prove that she was in a secret relationship with the Nigerian artiste for over a year even though she had a boyfriend.

This revelation came to light after she was threatened, insulted and dragged around for the act. In her defence, she divulged many of her chats with Oxlade to prove that they have been dating.



The woman whose name has been withheld has allegedly demanded 20 million Naira from Oxlade for damages he has caused her since he refused to contact or reach out to her since the scandal.















