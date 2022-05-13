10
Women are more intelligent than men - Majid Michel claims

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has stated that women are far more intelligent than their male gender counterparts.

According to him, women are more sophisticated and advanced than men.

Justifying his claims, Majid Michel said upgraded versions of phones were better than the previous ones.

He made these comments while linking it to the Biblical creation story of Adam and Eve which says the woman was formed out of man.

Majid Michel also stated that the brains of women were what he found most attractive.

“I think the most attractive part of the woman is her brain. If Apple created this cell phone (iPhone) and they’re about to do the next one, the next one would definitely be more advanced than the previous one,” he said in an interview with Angel FM.

“God made the man first and made the woman second. So the women are definitely more sophisticated definitely more intelligent and definitely stronger than us. It intrigues me to find out about this woman. I love women above all things,” Majid Michel indicated.

“God said I’ll make you a help now...you see If I want to lift this table and I need help do I need someone weaker than me or stronger than me? Or I’m doing my homework, do I need someone less intelligent?

"No! So if God said I will give you a helpmate then it means He is giving you someone more intelligent who can help you get it. Women are more advanced,” he added.

