Women are physically and spiritually stronger than men – Quotation Master

Quotation Master, Controversial speaker

Ghanaian controversial speaker, Quotation Master, has mentioned that women are more powerful than men both physically and spiritually.

He explained that most men take their power from women and this can happen both physically and spiritually.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “Female spirits are stronger than that of the male, but consider men as the heads for everything because we have been made to accept and believe that women can’t lead.”



“In the Ashanti Kingdom, It’s the queen mother who destools and enstools a king. She is the only one who can do this because the power belongs to women, but they cannot use it to uplift themselves because no matter how powerful they are, they will always be under a man and need a man in their lives,” he explained.



Quotation Master also disclosed that men can also get their powers from women through sex.

“This can bring you good or bad luck. There are some women who will bring you down as soon as you have sex with them, while others will also cause you to prosper, bringing you good luck after having sex with them.”



The spiritualist emphasized that, a lot of people who are blaming others for their misfortunes in life might be getting it all wrong. “You might not know about this and you’ve been having sex with multiple women, hence the predicaments you keep finding yourself in.”



He noted some men probably might have had sex with people who had bad luck and it’s having an effect on them.



“This is why you should not be having sex with just anyone,” he advised.