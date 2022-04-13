Women are their own enemies - Gloria Dede

Panellists on Girl Vibes show

Gloria Dede Tawiah, a professional nurse, has explained why it is always easier for women to make friends with their opposite sex.

Speaking on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, Madam Gloria said women are their own enemies and that is one major reason why most female friendships do not last compared to male-female friendships.



“Something that you will do to a male that he will take as a joke or let you know if he doesn’t like it and settle the issue, a female friend will keep it and tell other female friends about it and there will be a whole caucus of frenemies formed around you. Meanwhile, the issue might be very insignificant.”



She noted that women seem to always be in competition with each other, something which breeds envy among each other.



“With males, they don’t really find interest in their friends’ belongings because they are usually content with what they have and therefore, such petty issues do not exist between them and that allows their friendships to last longer and stronger,” she observed.