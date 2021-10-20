Women, ego and friends are the cause of music group failures – Yaw Grey of Mobile Boys

Yaw Grey

Yaw Grey, formerly of Mobile Boys, has attributed the failure of most music groups in Ghana to the women, ego, friends and lack of maturity. He believes that these factors caused groups like Mobile boys, 4×4, Praye and others to break up prematurely.

Discussing the causes of Music Group splits in the industry on SimplyShowbiz, Yaw Grey referenced his former group as a case study. He explained that Reggie Rockstone was the one who brought them together and called them Mobile Boys (Kochoko, Nkonya and himself). But when Reggie traveled, Kochoko left without giving the others any notice. And since they hadn’t signed any contract, the seams of the group began to fall apart.



“Certain things will make a group fallout. I will say four factors, and that is ego, maturity, women and friends. These things mess us up and for me, what messed up our group was ego and money. And maturity was not there for us to know and understand what we had at that particular time. We were just rappers enjoying our rap talent. We get calls for shows and the rest, so the business part wasn’t really considered like it is today in the music industry.”



Yaw Grey also explained how his decision to bring back his former group members together backfired because of pride. He further declared his stance of remaining solo rather than going back to being in a group.

“I will not go back or form any group again. I can stay relevant depending on my hard work and if I’m consistent. If people are not following what you’re doing, then it means you’re doing nothing. The reason why it will be difficult for me to go back to the group is the question of if my partners are also ready. If they are ready to walk along. I started with a group, and I’ve learnt my lessons. I tried bringing back the group two years ago, and it failed because of ego.”



Yaw Grey urged everyone to support and stream his newest feature with dancehall artiste Samini titled ‘No No’, available on all music platforms.