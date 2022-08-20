Women marry for their needs and not love – Artiste

Ghanaian musician, Zakia Kunge

Ghanaian musician, Zakia Kunge, has asserted that day in and day out, fewer people especially women are getting married not for love.

According to her, the main reason people get married and decide to be together is gradually shifting from love to getting married for other reasons like fulfilling their needs.



According to her, women need to get married to men who love them more than they (women)love them.



“I was told something very controversial by a least three married women and they all told me to marry a man who loves me more than I love him and I think I agree with them,” she emphasized.

In an interview with Mercy Bee the ‘Ekumfi Princess’ on e.tvGhana’s ‘Girl Vibes Show’, she said, “To be safe, women should be with men who love them more than they love them because such people will treat you better than the others because they love you more.”



She noted that, when you marry people who love you more than you love them, you know they will always be there for you.



“As we all know, men are complicated beings so when they choose you, they stick with you. Especially, when they know you are whom they want to be with, he will let nothing come between you both. But if you’re always crying over him and always around him like most of our ladies do today, they take advantage of you,” she explained.