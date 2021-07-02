Women should be given more opportunities in the music industry – Starboy Kwarteng

Starboy Kwarteng

Father of Late Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns now known as Starboy Kwarteng, has suggested that women should be given more chances in the music industry.

He made this statement, in reference to Diana Hamilton winning the artiste of the year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards( VGMA).



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “It’s a good sign and I loved it because, two years ago Nana Hemaa won it and she was the first female to ever win that category and now Diana has won so I believe it’s about time we also gave them the opportunity to explore and I must say that, I am in total support of it”.

He went on to describe Diana’s music and everything about her as good and believes that, she deserves the award she received.



“She is very good and there was no way that could have skipped her so I endorse it and for me, I think we should give them the chance to explore more because they deserve it” he said.