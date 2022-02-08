Women want money not love – Highlife Musician

Kwaisey Pee

Ghanaian highlife musician Kwasi Poku Addae, better known by the stage name Kwaisey Pee has revealed that women want money not love.

According to the ‘mehia odo’ hitmaker, women want attention, respect and love, but the biggest of them all is money.



“Women want attention, respect, show them love, affection, I think the biggest of them all is money”, he said.



In an interview on “LEGENDS” show hosted by Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ, Kwaisey Pee said;

“Sometimes all the things do not count, if you show them love without attention or whatever they are cool…Yeah, I think the biggest of all is money”



I mean 90 or 99 percent, this is because women have a lot of things to buy unlike men … as I woke up all I need is jeans and top then I’m done, but a girl will fix her nails, wear makeup, buy wig there are a lot of things women need, he stressed