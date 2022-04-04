Women who enhance their bodies lack self-confidence in their natural beauty – Ama Nova

Songwriter, Ama Nova

Female vocalist and songwriter, Ama Nova born Mercy Sackey has labelled women who go for body enhancement operations as people who aren’t natural and lack self-confidence.

She said “I don’t believe in body enhancement because the way I am as long as people accepted me the way I am I think I’m authentic and beautiful in my skin.



“Naturally I don’t believe in it because I think I’m comfortable in my skin and my talent and my voice is doing the talking for me so I think that’s what I can say on it,” she opined.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, Ama Nova said some women only go in for body enhancement because they want to use their body to climb up to the top.

“It’s true that sex sells in this industry because people adore the visuals that they see but you the person have to also ask yourself that is that all I’ve got to show,” she fumed.



Ama Nova added, “Apart from the aspect of showing your body, where is the talent because when you take my bodily looks off is there anything I’ve got to show in my talent.



“I believe that your talent has to speak for you but at the end of the day it’s a personal preference so I get that everyone has got their own choice and people want to use their body to climb up to the top,” she ended.