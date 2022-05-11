1
Menu
Entertainment

Women with fishy smell around their private parts is a turn off for men – Grandpa

Grandpa.png Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa, has revealed that women with a fishy smell around their private parts are a huge turn-off for men during sex.

According to him, most women with fishy smells are not particular about their private parts and are very reluctant to do anything about it.

“Some women know that they are not neat down there but they are reluctant to do anything about it. Some are also scared to tell anyone about it and ask for help because they think the person will mock and laugh at them,” he said.

In an interview with Adwen on etv Ghana’s adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’, Grandpa said there are few desperate men who can put up with that smell and still go ahead to have sex with a lady just to release stress.

He added, “any real man, will never have sex with a woman who is not neat”.

He further advised women to make it a priority to keep their reproductive parts neat every time, whether they are sexually active or not.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko