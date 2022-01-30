Wontumi Radio & Movement TV start test transmissions in Accra

Wontumi Radio

Wontumi Radio and Movement TV have started test transmissions today in the capital, Accra.

The FM station is operating on the dial 95.9mhz while the TV station is on Multi TV and other digital platforms.



The newly-born stations will mainly cover politics and sports as well as serve as a medium for businessmen to advertise.

The stations were birthed from Wontumi 101.3 FM and Wontumi TV in Kumasi under the Wontumi Communications Limited owned by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



The new stations will use "Onyame Nsa Wom", the same tagline for his first two stations established in Kumasi.