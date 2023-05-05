Wooden plaques won’t feed you – Great Ampong to colleagues who 'buy' awards

Great Ampong is a popular Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) over the years after its inception has seen countless criticisms on the criteria the scheme uses in selecting its winners.

The criticism mostly comes from the public, entertainment pundits, and a section of musicians who usually claim some awards are bought by some contenders.



Charterhouse, the organizers of the event has however rubbished these allegations numerous times insisting that, the selection of its winners is done based on both the voting system and the decision by the board.



Gospel musician Great Ampong known in real life as Isaiah Kwadwo Apmong has admonished musicians who pay to receive awards to put a stop to it because it doesn’t help in any way.

The singer cum songwriter also described the awards usually presented as a wooden plaque adding that it does not provide food for any artiste hence there is no need to pay for it.



“There is no need to pay money for a wooden plaque. Ours are in the house, it doesn’t feed us so there is no need to pay money for it.” He stated in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.