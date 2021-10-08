'Work out, don't eat late at night' - Florence Obinim's secret to obtaining 'snatched' body

Gospel musician, Florence Obinim

Gospel musician, Florence Obinim has said she has never gone under the knife or worked on her body but instead, she has spent the last years of her life exercising at the gym to burn her tummy fat.

She has admonished women who wish to obtain a snatched waist, bigger hips and butt to avoid eating late at night and also consider exercising daily.



The popular gospel singer in an interview on GHpage TV disclosed that she hits the gym right after giving birth to her children, adding that as a public figure she couldn't afford to be in bad shape.



"I sing, I am a star, so I told myself that I wasn't going to have a big tummy after my pregnancy so I really planned. While I was pregnant, I really eat well but after having my children I decided to lose some weight. When I hit the gym, I had the motive of working on my stomach and also building my butt.



"All the hips you see is natural, it is all God-given. It came right from heaven, I hope you understand. For me, I worked on my tummy at the gym for a long period. For every lady even when you have a smaller butt, once your tummy is flat it will protrude but when you are fat, people can't see it... as a lady you must always be in good shape, so work on your tummy," she advised.



She has emphasized that her 'body is natural' adding that God is capable of making a woman look extremely beautiful and different.

Florence Obinim is married to popular Ghanaian preacher, Angel Daniel Obinim of the International God's Way Church. The couple is blessed with three children.



Known for her hit single 'Osoro Ne Yenfie', Florence was recently accused of having a butt implant and tummy tuck after appearing differently from her old look. Florence has however intimated that she inherited her large hips and bigger butt from her mother.



"I am preaching against late-night eating, when you read Isaiah chapter 28 verse 5, it says that God is the one who blesses women with beauty, it is God-given. I work out at the gym and also prayed to God to bless me with beauty," the gospel musician added.



