Working with Akesse Brempong is very smooth and productive - Keyboardist shares experience

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

One of Ghana's talented keyboardists named Emmanuel Charl Haick has shared his experience on working with Ghanaian gospel reggae artiste, Akesse Brempong.

For sometime now, Emmanuel Haick has been one of Akesse's personal keyboard player at several gospel musical concerts in Ghana.



Sharing his ministerial journey with the "Crazy Love" hitmaker, the promising young producer stated that working with Akesse is very comforting and productive.



"Akesse Brempong is one guy who has been gleaning from the place where I've been gleaning from. Talk of our music recordings at night and the gigs we play, working with him is very smooth and very productive," he said.

Speaking with filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, Emma Haick also stated that working with Akesse Brempong is never cumbersome.



The talented keyboardist further revealed that one of the reasons why he relocated from Kumasi to be in Accra was to work fully with Akesse Brempong.



