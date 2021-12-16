Working with Sarkodie and Efya was a natural fit – KJ Spio

Sarkodie and Efya

Source: CEEK

Creative Director of CEEK, KJ Spio, who is also a Co-Manager for Sarkodie has explained that working with the rapper and Efya was more of a natural progression for him, because he is a fan of their music.

Explaining why the two artists were the first from Ghana to work with for CEEK, an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, Kojo Spio said:



“For Sarkodie and Efya, I am a fan of both, and I always do stuff and work with people that I naturally enjoy. So, it was just a natural progression to have started with those two amazing individuals and that’s how it came about. Working with them has proven that they both have very innovative mindsets, they always want to do things differently, they want to continue to evolve, and it was just a natural progression.”



CEEK is the platform that allows musicians and creatives to mainly monetize their work in forms of virtual concerts, exclusive music videos, or even behind the scenes and interviews. It is a wide range of first-hand premium content.



Ceek started about four years ago and the first few years was mainly about developing the concept and platform to what it is now. It’s been working with a wide range of artists from pop stars to afrobeats arts, rappers, to even reality stars as well.

KJ Spio is a leading artist manager and label executive who has gained international success with artists from across the globe such as; Cadet, Big Narstie, Sarkodie, Efya and Blaq Jerzee. KJ’s strategic mindset has seen him nurture talent and build their global presence within the music, TV, sports and entertainment spaces.



A creative in the truest sense KJ has led on creative direction (CEEK virtual concert series), exec production and A&R (Sarkodie ‘No Pressure’). Utilising his experience within the music industry KJ has led on developing label services and consultancy to support the next generation of creative talent. KJ managed leading UK artist Cadet who went on to sell millions of records and gain UK chart position with his hit single ‘Advice’. KJ’s business acumen and creative mindset has seen him partner with the likes of; NFL, Audiomack, IMG Talent, Reebok, Ditto, Moneygram and Belaire to create iconic moments that connect with audiences worldwide.



From creative partnerships to global businesses - KJ’s resilience and passion drives him to continually break ceilings and take talents and brands to new heights.