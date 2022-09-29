0
Menu
Entertainment

Worlasi announces new single with Kwabena Kwabena

87262718 Worlasi

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Singer Worlasi has announced the impending release of a new song titled ‘Caveman’.

Stating that the song will be out on streaming platforms on Saturday, October 1, 2022, he also indicated featuring Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena on it.

Worlasi made the announcement on Twitter with a snippet of the song attached in a visualizer which spans 17 seconds.



Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo