Worlasi announces new single with Kwabena Kwabena

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Singer Worlasi has announced the impending release of a new song titled ‘Caveman’.
Stating that the song will be out on streaming platforms on Saturday, October 1, 2022, he also indicated featuring Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena on it.
Worlasi made the announcement on Twitter with a snippet of the song attached in a visualizer which spans 17 seconds.
New SONG out on the 1st of OCTOBER.— Caveman ft. Kwabena Kwabena (@worlasigh) September 27, 2022
Pre-Save my new song Caveman ft. Kwabena Kwabena on Spotify— Caveman ft. Kwabena Kwabena (@worlasigh) September 28, 2022
