0
Menu
Entertainment

World Cup: I'll go naked live on socials if Black Stars trump Portugal - Sista Afia

71958504 Sista Afia

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Sista Afia has indicated that she will go naked and throw herself into a pool live on social media if Ghana wins against Portugal.

She clarified it will only happen if Ghana beats Portugal by 3 goals to nil, however.

The 'Asuoden' hitmaker said this on Twitter.

"If Ghana score[s] 3-0 against Portugal on Thursday, I will go naked and drop myself in a pool on live [laugh cry emojis] so God help me [prayer hand emojis]," she said.

Since she made the announcement, near-naked pictures of the Ghanaian Highlife/Afropop artiste has been trending on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Reactions under the tweet are divergent.

For the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Tomorrow Thursday, 24 November, the team, led by Coach Otto Addo, will face Portugal in their first match at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Meanwhile, Sista Afia's latest offering is titled 'Makwe', a song released on Tuesday, 2 August.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: