World Music Day: MUSIGA honors ‘Hammer Time’

Hammer Nti, right, receiving the citation

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has commemorated ‘World Music Day’ in the Ashanti region by honoring Mr. Hammer Nti, host of the popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment show on Kumasi-based Pure FM for his impacting contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

The Association in observing the notable ‘Fête de la Musique’ day in the Ashanti region highlighted that the showbiz icon, Hammer Nti has sacrificed his time, money and energy in seeking the welfare of musicians in Ghana and promoting indigenous Ghanaian music.



In presenting a citation in Hammer’s honor, the Ashanti Regional Chairperson of MUSIGA, Mrs. Augustina Addison praised Hammer’s efforts at ensuring the growth and well-being of the Industry actors.



The Citation read in part “Sacrificing time, money, energy and other resources to seek the welfare of individuals or a group of people, preaches love and affection towards them.



MUSIGA recognizes and value all that you have given to support the growth and wellbeing of the music industry, and thus wishes to have you around us in all endeavours.



As we celebrate world music day 2023, it worthy to show our appreciation for your immeasurable support given us.



Money cannot buy your love, affection, loyalty or devotion, therefore, we wish to say Ayekoo, thank you and God bless you.”

The Association made a further appeal to the government and stakeholders for the creation of more performance venues in the Ashanti region to allow Musicians to practice their craft.



They believed such a development will enable them perform on a regular basis to improve their revenues and also afford the general public the opportunity to enjoy live music performances.



The Fête de la Musique, also known in English as ‘Music Day’, ‘Make Music Day’ or ‘World Music Day’, is an annual music celebration that takes place on 21 June. On Music Day, citizens and residents are urged to play music outside in their neighborhoods or in public spaces and parks.



‘Hammer Time’ which airs on Pure FM on Fridays and rebroadcasted on YouTube under the ‘Hammer Time’ YouTube channel has undoubtedly sustained the Ghanaian indigenous music drive and has promoted the well-being of musicians over the period.



Legends like Obuoba JA Adofo, KK Kabobo, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Abirekyireba Kofi Sammy, Gyedu Blay Amboley, Akosua Agyapong, Obrafour, KK Fosu, Sarkodie, Jackie Appiah, Pastor Lord Kenya, Appietus, Kaywa, and a host of many others have all had their turn on the show and honored in their various capacities for their role in shaping the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



