World Tourism Day to be held in Hohoe

Mohammed Awal, minister for Tourism Arts and Culture

This year’s World Tourism Day has been slated for Monday, September 27, in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region. It will be celebrated under the theme, ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’. The celebration will reaffirm the sectors commitment to building a more prosperous and peaceful world through tourism with everyone on board.

According to a press release issued by the ministry for Tourism Arts and Culture, working together means “getting everybody behind a better vision for tourism through which inclusive growth, global poverty and inequality levels between countries will improve and thereby incentivizing a unique occasion to amplify the conversation about the sectors role for the revitalization of the sector following the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.



The ministry noted that there has been a sharp decline in the tourism industry due to the COVID 19 pandemic as tourists visits to the country has reduced by two-third of the what the country saw in 2019.

It added that in 2019, Ghana raked in $3.3billion with a total of 1.3 million tourist’s arrivals which indeed boosted the tourism sector but couldn’t say same for 2020.



In view of this, the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has launched a campaign dubbed ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ as part of efforts to get the Tourism industry recover from the shocks of the pandemic. There would also be grants for SME’s and sites upgrade as well.