Worry about yourselves – Auntie B blasts critics

Veteran actress, Harriet Naa Okleh Okanteh, has hit out at some people she describes as gossips who have decided to spread speculations about her.



According to the actress, such persons should rather focus on their own personal issues instead of spending their time speculating issues about her.



“Am I the only person who is now not active in the church? These are some of the reasons why Ghana is facing certain challenges. Tell them to think about themselves. Let them know that they have personal problems to take care of and must therefore pay attention to those instead of me.



"If [whether] I am still a member of the APC church or not, it shouldn’t be a matter of concern to anyone. I am living my life so everyone else must also focus on their lives,” she said in an interview with Oman Channel.

Her outburst was after she was asked about her current status at the Anointed Palace Chapel of Rev. Obofour.



She indicated that she remains a member of the church but is now not as active as she used to be due to some personal engagements.



Auntie B who recently celebrated her birthday however expressed gratitude for the massive support she received in donating food items and others to an orphanage as part of her birthday.







