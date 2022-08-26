Wrap your hair band around your man's balls when giving him a blow job - Stephanie Benson lectures

Singer Stephanie Benson who doubles as a sex educationist has provided detailed tutorials on how women can give more pleasure and satisfaction to their male partners when sucking their penis.

The sexual act termed as the blow job or BJ requires a woman to gently suck the penis of a man, however, the singer has introduced ways that women can heighten ecstasy.



Stephanie in a video published on her Instagram page demonstrated how a lady's hair band can be used to wrap or tie a man's balls in a bid to provide greater satisfaction.



"Let me just do a quick tutorial of how to suck a penis...if you don't know, listen hard. Standing up is good, that way, you can have everything in. It can get awkward when you are laying down...when the mandingo is standing in your face and the balls are in your hand, get a hair band.



"If you have a hair band in your hair, grab it. Grab the two balls and wrap it around the balls, where the skin is. So, you will get the balls itself, where the juice is come hang on the outside...the penis by this stage will be hard, there will be no blood flow going in there. That heightens the ecstasy...lick it and tell the balls, I love you," Stepanie stated while gesturing how it is done.

Check out the video below:







