Xandy Kamel bounces back, says she’s now all about ‘money making’ moves

Xandy Kamel announces comeback

Xandy Karmel battles marital crises



Xandy Kamel appreciate Ghanaians for support



Ghanaian actress and TV host, Xandy Kamel, has announced a strong comeback following her long hibernation during her marital crises.



Xandy who appears a lot more refreshed and bubbly said she has decided to channel her energy into business and money-making ventures.



One can recall that Xandy took a break from social media following her marital challenges with her estranged husband, King Kaninja.



Xandy was struck with depression following her husband’s alleged infidelity rumours with his ex-girlfriend which was all over social media.

Earlier, depressed Xandy as part of her healing process flew out of the country to refresh her mind amidst all the controversies saddled with her marriage.



But in a new development, the actress who appears happier and refreshed has addressed Ghanaians after her long vacation.



“I am back and back for good. Yes I want everyone to know that I am back. I’m a lot better, stronger, bigger more reasonable. Now all I want us to do is business. Strictly business. I want us to make a lot of money. This time around I don’t want anyone to address me with negativity. I want more business opportunities. More brands ambassadorial deals.”



Touching on how she was immensely supported during her marital crises, Xandy said, “People sent me money. My phone was beeping with all sorts of credit alerts. People kept on sending me money even though I didn’t know some of them. Some people moved in with me to make sure I’m okay. They moved in to spend weeks with me.”



Watch the video below



