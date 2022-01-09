Xandy Kamel’s estranged husband ‘willingly’ quits Angel Broadcasting Network

Xandy Kamel's husband, Kaninja in a pose with Dr. Kweku Oteng

Xandy Kamel’s husband addresses ‘Angel TV sack’ rumours

Xandy Kamel battles marital crises



Kaninja pleads for forgiveness from fans



Xandy Kamel’s estranged husband, Nana Kwaku Mensah popularly known as ‘Kaninja’ has parted ways with Angel Broadcasting Network where he assumed the position of a sports presenter.



Kaninja who shared the news via social media also seized the opportunity to apologize to anyone he might have wronged during his 6-year working period in the company.



One can recall that Kaninja before his resignation and marital hitches, worked in the same entity with his wife, Xandy Kamel.

It is widely known that the embattled couple first met each other in the same working environment, fell in love and later got married sometime in 2020.



Their marriage did not last as Xandy announced their separation in 2021 after alleging that her husband is a serial womaniser.



Their nasty break-up was all over social media and it was alleged that the company in which they both worked (Angel Broadcasting Network), took them off air and terminated their contract to save its reputation.



Xandy Kamel in an earlier development ‘singled herself out’ and claimed that she had not been sacked.



But Kaninja who was also accused of being ‘thrown out’ of the company remained silent until January 8, 2022, where he posted a picture of him and the ABN founder, Dr. Kwaku Oteng with a caption which read;

“At this point in time I humbly announce my departure from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN). Over the past (6) years of working with the institution as a presenter of Angel TV. I've been blessed with several opportunities. I will like to thank group President and Mentor Dr.Oteng, Madam Akua Amoakowaa, the Executive, Management and the entire staff for their support during my stay. If I wronged anyone during my stay am sorry and ask for forgiveness. I want people to Judge me by what they saw but not what they heard. God's timing and plan has always been the best and it's time to move on. .. To my cherish audience, thank you for your unending support throughout my 6yr tenure with the station. THANK YOU ABN.........God Bless Us All.”



Read the post below



