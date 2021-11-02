Xandy Kamel’s husband, Zionfelix trade morality jabs online

Xandy Kamel's husband and popular blogger, Zionfelix

Popular blogger, Zionfelix wasn’t spared by Xandy Kamel’s husband when he made an attempt to wade into the ongoing controversy surrounding his household.



King Kaninja gave Zionfelix the clapback of the century and social media has not stopped talking about it.



One can recall that King Kaninja and Xandy Kamel’s marriage was rumoured to have hit the rocks after the former was accused of cheating.



In an earlier post shared on social media by Xandy, it was disclosed that Kaninja has run back into the arms of his ex-wife.

Following the revelations, scores of individuals including celebrities have shared their varied opinions on the matter.



The likes of Akuapem Poloo and popular radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje have even offered counsel to Xandy.



But Zionfelix, in an attempt to blog about the issue, was met with a hostile response from Xandy Kamel’s husband.



This was after Zionfelix posted a video of Kaninja demanding the whereabouts of his wedding ring.



“Where is your wedding ring? Followers question Xandy Kamel’s husband? Zion’s caption read.



King Kaninja who obviously was irritated by Zionfelix’s tweet did not hesitate to question Zionfelix’s morality.

“You are having sex with someone’s beautiful daughter but not married to her. Has anyone posted you asking when you will marry her? You are rather asking me where my ring is. You know very well that when driving, the left hand is usually used to record videos. B3l3 b3l3,”he wrote.



