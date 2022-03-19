YPee slams favouritism in music industry

Andy Agyemang, known by his stage name as YPee

Source: GNA

Ghanaian rapper, Andy Agyemang, known by his stage name as YPee says favouritism in the music industry has hindered the progress of some artists despite their talent.

According to the rapper, musicians who were putting in a lot of effort in their works were not being given the needed attention and recognition with music stakeholders sticking to their favourite artists regardless of the quality of their output.



YPee, who was regarded as one of the top rappers in the country, said the industry was all about “whom you know” which according to him does not aid with the growth of the sector.



YPee who won the Best Rapper Award at the 2021 Ashanti Music Awards, said he had been working hard by putting out some good songs but feels his efforts were not being recognised.



"For me, I feel I am not getting much attention despite the efforts I am putting in. For instance, from 2020 I have had more features than anybody in the music industry and most of the songs have been top hits, but the media is not talking about it,” he told GNA Entertainment.

He urged the media and music lovers to dwell on the positives from artists' rather unconstructive criticism that doesn't promote their craft.



When asked about the motive of his newly released "PeeVolution '' album, YPee said: "The album represents the new revolution in the music industry, especially with the rise of 'Kumerican' music drill which started in 2020.



"I started this project about four or five years ago and I urge fans to go stream the album."



YPee's 12-track album features the likes of Amerado, Kweku Flick, Bisa Kdei, Ras Kuuku, Kofi Jamar, among others.