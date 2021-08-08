0
Menu
Entertainment

Yaw Dabo cunningly 'humiliates' Okese 1, publicly asks for his iPhone

Video Archive
Sun, 8 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

Actor Yaw Dabo is currently on the case of musician Okese 1 to bring him an iPhone he promised to give him because he really needs the phone.

Speaking in an interview with Poleeno, Yaw Dabo mentioned that Okese 1 promised to give him the phone some time ago but it appears that the ‘Yie Yie’ musician has no plans of honouring that promise because it has been a long time he made that promise.

Yaw Dabo added that Okese 1 is his brother and as such, he must not lie to him like this.

The Youth Team owner hilariously added that because Okese 1 has taken too long to honour his promise, he was no longer going to accept the iPhone 11 Pro but a 12 Pro because the latter is the latest from the popular brand.

Watch the hilarious video below

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer