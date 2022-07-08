0
Menu
Entertainment

Yaw Dabo ‘wows’ audience with dance moves on boat cruise in USA

Yaw Dabo On The Dance Moves Yaw Dabo dancing on a boat

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Dabo finds new love

Yaw Dabo brags about buying himself a first-class ticket

Yaw Dabo goes on a boat cruise with friends

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, has displayed his dance prowess on a boat cruise while visiting the United States of America for a summer vacation to meet a new lover.

The actor made sure he left no stones unturned when he jammed to English songs being played while chilling on the boat cruise.

He captioned the video he shared on Instagram, “If you go to Rome, you do what the Romans do.”

While at it, he was surrounded by a group of white men and women who showed admiration for the Kumawood star’s dance moves.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, the diminutive Kumawood actor announced to the world that he was travelling to the United States of America to meet his lover.

According to the actor, he had been speaking with this lady from America and was going to meet her for the first time.

Dabo also bragged about the fact that he was able to purchase a business class ticket for himself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samuel Dabo (@samuel_dabo)





ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP