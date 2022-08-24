Yaw Kwakye nominated for Uncovered Artiste of the Year

Yaw Kwakye

Source: Dan Lartey

Promising Gospel songwriter and singer, Yaw Kwakye has been named in the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards, 2022 list of nominees.

He got nominated in the Gospel Uncovered Artiste of the Year category.



The young inspirational singer featured Brother Sammy on 'Ofata Ayeyi', with production credit going to Vinny Kay.



The song that was released under Remedi Entertainment and YK Ministries is a well-written song that moves listeners to reflect on their lives and be grateful to God for his blessings.

"A nomination from this reputable institution is a great way of being ushered into the Ghanaian music industry," he said, adding "This will propel me to put in more effort into my craft, hence growth is assured."



Ofata Ayeyi, a song that got the endorsement of celebrated Ghanaian songwriter and singer, Akwaboah Jnr, is an inspirational song.



