Yaw Kwakye set to release ‘Aseda Nwom’ ft Obaapa Christy

Official artwork for the project

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Yaw Kwakye is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming release, 'Aseda Nnwom,' featuring the soulful vocals of Obaapa Christy.

The highly anticipated single is set to hit the airwaves on Thursday, December 14, 2023.



Produced by the talented Vinny Kay, 'Aseda Nnwom' is poised to be a compelling Thanksgiving anthem, offering a musical expression of gratitude as the year draws to a close. The collaboration between Yaw Kwakye and Obaapa Christy is expected to deliver a powerful and uplifting listening experience for fans of gospel music.



The track will be released under the banner of YK Ministries, showcasing Yaw Kwakye's commitment to his ministry and musical endeavors. Known for his soul-stirring performances and heartfelt lyrics, Yaw Kwakye has built a reputation as a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the genre, Yaw Kwakye received a nomination in 2022 for the Gospel Uncovered Artiste of the Year category at the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards. This acknowledgment reflects the artist's dedication to spreading the message of faith and inspiration through his music.



Yaw Kwakye and Obaapa Christy's collaboration promises to be a fitting conclusion to the year, leaving listeners inspired and uplifted by the message of gratitude and thanksgiving conveyed in the soulful melodies of 'Aseda Nnwom.'