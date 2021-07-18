Yaw Sarpong used gifts to influence my mum's decision to allow me do music - Agya Yaw

Source: Skbeatz Records

One of Ghana's finest keyboard players and sound engineers popularly known as Agya Yaw has shared an interesting history on how his connection with gospel ace Yaw Sarpong influenced his life as a musician.

For him, his relationship with Yaw Sarpong helped him to become the musician he is today.



Sharing a brief history of how he began as a full-time musician, he stated that his mother was against his idea to be part of any music band.



The mother will disagree with any preposition made by any artiste, willing to work with Agya Yaw or be amongst their team for musical events.



This continued until the mum got to meet Yaw Sarpong.



In an exclusive interview with Skbeatz Records, he recalled that whenever Yaw Sarpong visits their home, he'd always buy presents and gifts for the mother.



This continued for a while until the mother finally loosened up and allowed Agya Yaw to play with Yaw Sarpong and other musicians at various musical concerts.

Agya Yaw is now one of the prolific instrumentalists and he plays with a number of artistes in Ghana, both old and new artistes.



He is one of the renowned instrumentalists and sound engineers whose works is highly appreciated by Dr Sonnie Badu, Ohemaa Mercy, Legendary Nana Acheampong, Yaw Sarpong, 3 Music Network, Diana Hamilton, Nana Tuffour, Kojo Antwi, Efe Grace, Joe Mettle, Keche and countless more.



He was one of the astounding instrumentalists who played as the main band at this year's 3 Music Awards night.



Watch the video:



