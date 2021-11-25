Yaw Tog finally gets a hug from Gyakie after ‘snub’

Gyakie, Yaw Tog meet at R2Bees event

Gyakie hugs Yaw Tog



Yaw Tog trolled on Twitter



After Yaw Tog was trolled on Twitter for failing to secure a hug from Gyakie when they both met at an event in Nigeria, the rapper had his request granted, Wednesday, when the two met at the album listening session of Tema-based music duo R2Bees.



On Wednesday, Yaw Tog, Gyakie and Kofi Jamar trended on Twitter over claims that Gyakie hugged Kofi Jamar but snubbed Yaw Tog although the youngster had expressed a desire to hug the female singer.



In a video clip that went viral, Gyakie who gained popularity after the release of her single ‘Forever’, was seen joyously hugging Kofi Jamar who prior to the incident was seated with Yaw Tog.

Moments after the hug, Yaw Tog who remained seated stretched forth his left hand in a manner many have interpreted as having requested for a hug. But Gyakie, clad in a lighter shade of burgundy wig with a strapless three-layer mini flair gold dress, moved to her seat right after hugging Kofi Jamar.



This elicited reactions, making the three musicians occupy the top three spots on Twitter trends. While some argued that Gyakie embarrassed Yaw Tog, others taunted the rapper who recently graduated completed Senior High School for craving a hug from a university graduate.





Gyakie too she dey show body o, so in all she wan tell us the body is not for SHS graduate Or what?? ????????????