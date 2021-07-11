Yaw Tog gave a wise answer to the Stormzy question - Pundit

Young musician Yaw Tog

Entertainment analyst, Afia Papabi, has spoken about Yaw Tog’s comment on being the one behind Stormzy’s popularity in Ghana.

Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, she opined that the young artiste had no option than to say what he said because in a way, he had to defend himself.



“If Stormzy has made Yaw Tog popular out there on the UK market, he has also made Stormzy popular on the Ghanaian market so it’s a win-win situation,” she said.



Afia confessed that if not for Yaw Tog, she would not have known Stormzy and even if they met, she would not have guessed that he is a musician because he looks more like a footballer, hence it was fair on Yaw Tog’s part to say that he made Stormzy popular in Ghana since he does his music more in the UK than here.

She also revealed that the outcome of an analysis she did whereby she asked people she knows in the UK whether they know Stormzy proved that the artiste is a regular artiste and not exactly an A-list artiste, therefore, it is not a big deal if Yaw Tog made such a comment.



Afia advised that Yaw Tog is a young, super talented artiste who by God’s grace, is coming into the limelight, therefore, if he goes wrong somewhere, it would be best to direct him the right way than lambast him all over because that would rather kill his spirit.



“Yaw Tog gave a good answer to MzGee’s question. I didn’t know he was that wise and I didn’t expect a young chap like Yaw Tog who’s only 17 years old to give such a good answer to that question”, the entertainment analyst concluded.