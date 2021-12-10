Yaw Tog reacts to purported WASSCE result slip

Rapper Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog retweets supposed WASSCE results

Yaw Tog reportedly scores A1s in Integrated Science, Mathematics



Fans congratulate Yaw Tog over WASSCE results



Hours after fans mounting pressure on rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, professionally known as Yaw Tog, to make public his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, it has emerged that someone has leaked it.



On Wednesday, December 8, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for candidates who sat for the 2021 WASSCE.



Consequently, fans of the award-winning singer took to Twitter demanding that he check his result and update them on whether or not he excelled or failed.

The rapper nicknamed Young Bull was told to prepare for a bitter experience should it turn out that he failed his WASSCE. Also, 'Agenda boys' on Twitter in a series of tweets promised to troll the rapper should he fail his papers.



There is some good news from the camp of Yaw Tog who has retweeted a post shared by one "I'm Jeffery" that captured what has been said to be the rapper's WASSCE results.



Per the screenshot, the old student of the Opoku Ware School scored A1s in two of his core subjects, Mathematics and Integrated Science. Yaw Tog scored B3s in English Language and Social Studies.



His lowest grade was a C5 which was scored in Economics, one of his elective subjects.



"So how y’all got my results", Yaw Tog said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, fans and followers have congratulated the 'Sore' hitmaker for his general performance with others stating that he is not just a good rapper but a good student.



Abena Kontrol on Twitter wrote: "Gud job Yaw Tog ur parent will be proud."



Another, Nana Wusu added: "Congratulations to you young bull."



Prior to this, Yaw Tog in a series of tweets said he panicked after checking his results.



"Just checked my results na meyam koraa ahye me" he wrote in a tweet sighted by Ghanaweb on Wednesday, December 8.

Check out the results below







