Yaw Tog shares his London experience

Kumerica rapper, Yaw Tog

Ghanaian rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, has shared how it felt participating in the Ghana Party in the Park festival for the first time.

According to him, when his team reached out to him with the news, he was calm and excited because he was expecting such a day.



“I wasn’t surprised about the invitation because I always knew this day was going to come. I knew this from the first day of my music career.



"I’ve been watching every season of the party in the park right from appearances by Sarkodie to Kwesi Arthur. I wasn’t even surprised when the news came because I was anticipating it and I knew my time would come,” he shared.



Talking about his experience at the festival, he told NY DJ on Y 102.5 FM’s RyseNShyne, “The party, performance, energy, support and everything was crazy. I must say our fan base in London is very huge.”

Explaining how he dealt with the criticisms that came from fans regarding his change of accent after arriving in London, Yaw Tog emphasized, “I admit my accent changed a bit immediately we got to the UK. I started speaking better English but I was just having fun and I didn’t see the criticism as anything serious. I was just having fun.”



He added that he saw everything the critics said as normal and not as attacks. The young musician was just focused on making the moment count and was not going to let that affect him.



The Ghana Party in the park is an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian Community in the diaspora.



This 2021 festival had in attendance some Ghanaian artistes like Sefa, Mr.Drew, Sarkodie, King Promise, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Kwaku Flick and a host of others.