Yaw Tog shares his experience combining stardom with education

Young Ghanaian rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, who performed exceptionally well in the West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has said that he was overwhelmed combining music and his academics.



Speaking to Asaase Radio, he said “I will say it was very stressful. I was being stressed, I wanted to be a normal student else they would treat me differently since I’m done with senior high school all I want to do is focus on music.”



He also disclosed that he is on the same page with his mother when it comes to his selected career as an artiste.

He added that his future and his finances have become paramount to him.



“I want to be at the pinnacle, the most important things to me that I don’t joke with is money and future,” he said.



The 18-year-old artiste also disclosed that he is into numerous investments and that he applies the 60 and 40 per cent rule in investment.



“I don’t spend a lot, I like investing. I always split my money – 60% for investment and 40% for things I will need urgently,” he said.