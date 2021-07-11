Yaw Tog was right that he made Stormzy more popular - Yaw Dan

Yaw Tog did a remix of 'Sore' hit track with Stormzy

Music curator at Bomplay Yaw Dan has opined that Yaw Tog’s assertion that he made Stormzy ”more popular” in Ghana is somehow true.

He averred that industry players who have taken offence over what the young artiste said are overreacting.



”I don’t see the fuss (and) why the industry players are angry over what the young man said. We all need to agree he [Yaw Tog] is a very young man. He is in secondary school and young, and so we need to know how to guide him and not bash him publicly.”



He was speaking to Summy Brown, sit-in host of Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



”When you go into details of what he said; although Stormzy is a known artiste in Europe, UK and America and some parts of Accra, if you go to Kumasi, if not for Yaw Tog, people wouldn’t have known him.”



He said where the gentleman is coming from, he introduced Stormzy in Kumasi. He [Yaw Tog] was looking at it from his primary market, which is Kumasi. He was looking at it from that point.

He added, ”let us not slander the artiste. The attacks are unnecessary and unfounded. Ghanaians should allow Yaw Tog to be.”



Popular drill and Hip Hop artiste, Yaw Tog, in a recent interview stated that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.



The two collaborated with Kwesi Arthur and released the remix of his popular ‘Sore’ song, which hit over a million views on Youtube within a week after its release.



He has been bashed by some top industry players but Yaw Dan says his attackers should not take the comments just on the face value.