Year In Review: 2021 celebrity beefs

A collage of some celebrities

Celebrities living the high life that run into trouble this year

2021 feuds that were intense



Afia Schwarzenegger carries the crown for ‘Queen of feud’



The year started with Covid-19 restrictions easing up but some celebrities didn’t ease up into the year, they choose violence.



From jabs on social media to slander in interviews and social posts, some celebrities have no problem taking their bad blood public.



In 2021, we've seen several stars mud slung themselves. Many of these conflicts blew up to epic proportions.



Below are some of the feuds GhanaWeb has put together for you.



Shatta Wale and Samini



Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Samini resurrected an old feud when they poked each other on Twitter.



Samini started the “war” when he tweeted that Shatta was only successful because he had help from businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah well known as NAM1.



He wrote: "The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool. living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ.A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don."

Shatta didn't let Samini's slide he replied: “You do song about girls and i do song about money, nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1 .. I start buying houses before I met NAM1, you start buying credit as mtn sign you ..That was your fucken property maaafaka.”



In an interview with the United Showbiz, Shatta Wale revealed that the feud between him and Samini had no backing. He explained that he realized that the industry is like street racing and you have to steer someone off the road to take over.



The two were caught in a series of gabs directed at each other in Twitter posts. Samini again hit back at Shatta during his feud with the CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu.





The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool ????.living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ.A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don ???? — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) February 23, 2021

You do song about girls and i do song about money ,nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1 .. I start buying houses before I met NAM1 ,you start buying credit as mtn sign you ..That was your fucken property maaafaka ???????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 23, 2021

My entertainment is from ghana this morning ???????????????????? SM VS HIGHGRADE?? Chubble ???????????? — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) February 23, 2021

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger resurrected an old unresolved feud with Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).Delay called herself an eagle and for a reason unknown to Ghanaians, it triggered Afia Schwarzenegger who threw jabs at the award-winning television presenter.Although Delay made no mention of names, she claimed superiority over some individuals whom she claimed were 'borla birds'.

“I’m the real deal. The real eagle. No bird is mightier than me. Hawks, doves, owls, borla birds are all waiting on me. They all bow to me. As for fowls and chickens, they dare not come close to me because it will be catastrophic,” said Delay.



It was in this light that Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Delay’s comments were directed at her. She took to social media to vent.



In a viral video, Afia called Delay a barren woman.



“Everyone knows that my name Agyeiwaa is accompanied with ‘Kode3’ which means an eagle. You are not an eagle. I am the eagle here. You think I have forgotten when you tried to throw yourself at Jonathan Mensah. What about the politician you slept with in exchange for a car? You represent barren women in this country. You’ve gotten rid of all your kids and now you’re frustrated. You are rather the borla bird,” she fumed.







Akuapem Poloo and Afia Schwazenneger



Actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo pointed fingers at Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye, and Archipalago as people behind the viral spread of her naked bedroom video.



According to Poloo, the video was recorded by her friend last year when they were together in her old apartment and after a fallout, the said lady out of malice decided to leak the video to Afia Schwarzenegger who is no longer on good terms with her.



The actress said the trending video has nothing to do with any sexual activity but rather, she was in the comfort of her room making a call whiles lying on her bed, unknown to her, her friend was taking a video of her nakedness.





Shots were fired in an unbearable social media rant of name-calling between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger. The insults degenerated into something serious with interesting revelations.Ayisha made known how Afia Schwarzenneger used her adopted daughter to solicit money from people. She alleged that Afia was a 'betweener' for Tracey Boakye and Adonko Boss, Dr. Kweko Oteng.Ayisha had a lot to say about Afia which includes; her disloyalty, blackmail, love for black magic and a host of other revelations.According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Ayisha is a broke woman who can’t pay her rent in the United States and has to resort to menial jobs to survive.

Ghanaian rappers Amerado and Obibini were locked in a lyrical duel following a freestyle by Amerado on Tim Westwood’s show.



A line in Amerado’s freestyle took a swipe at somebody who he claims is the rap ‘wudinii’ which means ‘murderer of rap’.



When people heard the rap they concluded Amerado took a jab at Obibini because he is the one that goes by that moniker.



Obibini revealed Amerado was not worth the time if he had to reply to him with a diss song. Amerado called him a bluff in an interview with MzGee on TV3, and dared him to hit the studio if he felt disrespected by his ‘wudinii’ jab in his freestyle.



When fans waited patiently, Obibini hit back with ‘Deceased’ which got fans talking but it didn’t end there when barely four hours after Obibini’s release Amerado also replied with ‘The Throne’ to answer Obibini.



Obibini released the final diss track titled 'Carcass'.



