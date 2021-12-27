Year In Review: Black Sherif beats Nana Ama McBrown to emerge Entertainment Personality of the Year

Rapper, Black Sherif

19-year-old rapper, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, professionally known as Black Sherif has emerged as the 2021 Entertainment Personality of the Year in a GhanaWeb Poll.

The hitmaker who hails from Konongo had a successful 2021 with the release of his hit singles First Sermon and Second Sermon.



The breakthrough singer made waves in Ghana and other African countries with his songs. Being crowned as 2021 Entertainment Personality of the Year will not come as a surprise to music lovers, who have followed his growth and journey over the past years.



Blacko beat actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, and 2-time Ghanaian Grammy-nominated singer, Rocky Dawuni, to secure the spot.



In a Poll conducted by GhanaWeb, 895 respondents representing 46.79% voted for Black Sherif as the Entertainment Personality of the Year. Nana Ama McBrown came second with 775 votes representing 40.51%. Rocky bagged third place with 243 votes representing 12.70%.

Popular among Blacko's songs incudes, First Sermon, Second Sermon, Ankonam, Destiny, Ade Akye, Money, Cry For Me, and Mariana.







