Year in Review: 5 celebrities who trended for the wrong reasons

Celebrities would do just about anything to trend on social media and to stay relevant but how they go about them either lands them in trouble or brings them positive results.



While some events are planned, some aren't, and that's what catches fans off guard like the case of Joyce Blessing.



Though these trends are unplanned they are not easily forgotten like Twitter trends.



Here are our Top 5 celebs that trended for the wrong reasons this year.



Joyce Blessing’s alleged infidelity

In the last couple of days, gospel musician Joyce Blessing has become a topic for discussion for what no one expected, infidelity.



It was reported that her estranged husband had conducted a DNA test on their children and one out of the three turned out not to be his.



The report came after the couple suffered a setback in their marriage in May 2020 over infidelity claims.



After news of Joyce and her husband’s separation went viral, there were rumours Joyce Blessing stormed the house of the husband’s sister to pick up her children amidst tight security.











Shatta Wale’s gunshot prank that went too far

Shatta Wale and three others -Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator were arrested on October 19, 2021, for a gunshot prank.



The Dancehall musician and his team members on October 18, 2021, allegedly published false news that alarmed Ghanaians that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



The four pleaded not guilty of all charges against them when they appeared in court on October 21, November 7, 2021, and December 7 respectively.







Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media



Medikal was apprehended for brandishing a Ruger 9mm handgun on Snapchat this year.



He was subsequently sent to court and was remanded into police custody for five days. After reappearing in court, he was granted bail.

Medikal was expected to reappear in court on December 7, 2021, but his case was adjourned finally to January 25, 2022.



In a tweet shared by the musician, he recounted his jail experience; saying it was the worst any human being could have ever imagined.







Akuapem Poloo for posting an obscene picture with her son



Next on the list is Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown who was sentenced to three months in prison by the Accra Circuit Court, over the publication of “obscene material and domestic violence”.



The actress was sentenced for posting a nude picture of herself and 7-year-old son on her Instagram page in June 2020.



The actress was convicted for pleading “guilty” to the publication of “obscene materials'', engaging in domestic violence namely, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence.





Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere and Journalist Albert



It was in November when the case of Journalist Albert took over social, television and radio platforms for getting a scolding of his life when he showed up to audition for ‘The Next TV Star’.



The blogger had danced to the tune of his music for trolling celebrities including the judges he stood before.



The incident caused a lot of reactions on social media, with some people condemning the blogger for being a bully, while others scolded Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo on their approach in handling the young man.



After the revelation of who the young man was, lots of people brought out screenshots of the same guy saying odious things about some persons including Efia Odo, Caroline Sampson, Lydia Forson among others.



